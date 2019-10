HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – UPDATE: Lanes have reopened following a multi-vehicle crash on State Route 32.

All lanes back open — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) October 5, 2019

Traffic had previously been diverted to county roads.

Previous Story

A multi-vehicle crash has closed down State Route 32 in Hamblen County.

According to Tennessee Department of Transportation, traffic has been diverted to county roads.

SR 32 at Alex Hall Lane in Hamblen County is closed due to a multi-vehicle crash. Traffic diverted to county roads. — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) October 5, 2019

The crash occurred at Alex Hall Lane.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.