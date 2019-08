BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Drivers traveling south on I-81 near Exit 19 might experience a bit of a delay Monday.

According to a tweet from the Virginia Department of Transportation Bristol, bridge crews working on the project were unable to pour a concrete overlay Sunday night.

The bridge crews on the I-81 exit 19 project were unable to pour the concrete overlay last night, the southbound I-81 left lane and on-ramp will remain closed until Tuesday morning. — VDOT Bristol (@VaDOTBristol) August 5, 2019

More work will take place on the bridge August 23-25.