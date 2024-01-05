CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials are responding to a multi-vehicle crash in Carter County on Friday morning.

According to a social media post from the Hampton Valley Forge Tennessee Volunteer Fire Department, agencies are responding to a crash in the 4800 Block of Highway 321 in the area of Miller Fields.

As of 7:20 a.m., the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay map shows the eastbound lane near Howard Campbell Road on Highway 321 is closed and the westbound lane at Elk River Baptist Church is closed.

The fire department asked people to plan for traffic delays in the area.

News Channel 11 has contacted the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) for more information. Stay tuned on-air and online for updates.