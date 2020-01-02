TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes blocked on Hwy 11W in Rogersville due to crash

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – U.S. 11W is partially blocked in Rogersville due to a vehicle crash.

According to the Hawkins County Rescue Squad, drivers should use caution in the area of Highway 11W and Main Street.

As of 8:30 a.m., Highway 11W westbound had one lane open. Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Main Street.

The rescue squad posted earlier that the road was completely blocked and an air medical helicopter was landing at the scene.

According to the TDOT smartway map, this is a multiple vehicle crash. It’s expected to be cleared by 10:30 a.m.

Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed to News Channel 11 that they are on the scene and investigating.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.