WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police and Fire crews are responding to an overturned tractor-trailer on I-26 near Eastern Star Road.

TDOT’s SmartWay map shows traffic backing up in both directions in the area.

I-26 East at MM 10 in Washington County is reduced to one lane due to an overturned fuel tanker. Tank is loaded with approximately 7000 gallons of diesel fuel. pic.twitter.com/eslDw7YfXS — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) February 12, 2020

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.