Traffic Alert: Motorists advised to take alternate routes following multiple accidents on I-26

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department advised drivers take an alternate route as officers continue working two separate crashes on I-26 westbound.

The crashes happened near mile marker 10 and mile marker 13.6 on I-26 heading toward Kingsport.

On the other side of the median, a tractor trailer has overturned into the median, closing the left lane on I-26 westbound heading toward Gray near mile marker 9.

Officers remain on scenes of all incidents at this time, and no further details were released.

This is a developing story. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss