Traffic Alert: Motorists advised to take alternate routes following multiple accidents on I-26

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department advised drivers take an alternate route as officers continue working two separate crashes on I-26 westbound.

The crashes happened near mile marker 10 and mile marker 13.6 on I-26 heading toward Kingsport.

On the other side of the median, a tractor trailer has overturned into the median, closing the left lane on I-26 westbound heading toward Gray near mile marker 9.

Left lane is currently closed on I-26 West at MM 9 in Sullivan County due to an overturned tractor-trailer. pic.twitter.com/tpC3PDovzd — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) August 19, 2021

Officers remain on scenes of all incidents at this time, and no further details were released.

