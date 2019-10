ABINGDON, Va., (WJHL) – Motorists traveling on Interstate 81 near Abingdon are being advised of a road closure that will begin Sunday night.

A press release from the Virginia Department of Transportation warns drivers that I-81 bridge work at exit 19 in Abingdon will include a northbound lane and ramp closure starting at 7 p.m. Sunday.

It will remain in place until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

If traveling from Abingdon, motorists who want to access I-81 are advised to follow Route 11 to exit 22.