Traffic alert for Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Paving activities on State Route 93 near I-26 East will have an impact on traffic in the area.

According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Transportation, work will begin on Monday, Sept. 13 and the ramp from SR 93 North to I-26 will be closed and traffic will be diverted to use the ramp on SR 93 and Wilcox Drive intersection. This particular traffic pattern is expected to last until 3 p.m.

Drivers are reminded to use caution while driving through the area.

The work schedule is dependent on weather conditions and subject to change.

