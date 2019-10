BOONES CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) – As part of the ongoing I-26 Exit 17 Boones Creek improvement project, Lake Park Drive will close Monday.

The road will remain closed for about 5 months.

Crews will realign the road to work with the new interchange design.

If you need to access a business or the Department of Motor Vehicles, you will need to take Christian Church Road to Boone Station Road.

The detour will be clearly marked with signs.