ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- Elizabethton Police said State Route 91 will likely remain closed until 7 p.m. Friday following Thursday’s plane crash.

The detour route in place is pictured in the map above.

This will be the detour route for SR 91. Closure points at the SR 37 and SR 91 interchange on one end and at the Broad Street Extension on the other end. pic.twitter.com/2Yof6EmENZ — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) August 15, 2019

COMPLETE COVERAGE HERE: Earnhardt tells ESPN reporter he and his family are OK

