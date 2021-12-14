Traffic Alert: Delays around Science Hill expected as crews repair water lines

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — City leaders announced Tuesday morning that drivers should take alternate routes or expect delays in the Science Hill High School area on Roan Street and John Exum Parkway.

A release states that crews continue to repair a broken water line near the intersection of Roan Street and John Exum Parkway. Traffic controls are in the area.

Most of the turn lanes will also remain closed at this intersection, according to the release, and due to a road cut, no traffic — including emergency vehicles — will be able to cross John Exum from Liberty Bell Boulevard to Roan Street.

Drivers are asked to travel with caution as workers remain in the area.