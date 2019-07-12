Woman, 2 children killed in 11E crash in Washington Co.

Breaking News
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirms three people were killed, including two children, in a crash on Highway 11E near Creasey Creek Road in Washington County.

According to THP, a 2003 Chevrolet Impala struck a utility pole and came to rest against two trees. The vehicle then caught fire.

The crash killed the driver Katie L. Gardner, 27 of Roan Mountain, and two child passengers identified as 2-year-old Ginger Hooks and 5-month-old Gabriel J. Gardner.

THP says both children were properly restrained but Gardner was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

