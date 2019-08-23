LIVE NOW /
UPDATE: TDOT SmartWay map shows crash has been cleared

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — UPDATE — The Tennessee Department of Transportation shows the multi-vehicle crash in Sullivan County has been cleared.

Traffic is currently backed up on Interstate 81 in Sullivan County, Tennessee due to a multi-vehicle crash.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay map, the crash happened around Exit 50 near State Route 36.

The crash is expected to be cleared by 5 a.m.

Northbound traffic is affected with the roadway closed.

