CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) — Officials warned drivers that a crash on I-81 southbound in Washington County, Virginia, will cause traffic delays as crews work the scene.

The Virginia Department of Transportation announced that traffic is being detoured after the crash on I-81 southbound near mile marker 34.1.

Be alert to delays this morning on I-81 southbound in Chilhowie. Traffic is being detoured until the crash is cleared. https://t.co/18hGJbCys7 — VDOT Bristol (@VaDOTBristol) October 29, 2021

The department said all southbound lanes in this area are closed at this time.