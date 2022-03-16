JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) responded to a crash on I-26 westbound near Exit 19 Wednesday morning.

According to the JCPD, officers arrived at the scene around 11 a.m. and continue to work to remove the car from the median. A spokesperson with the office said there were no vehicle entrapments during the incident.

The left lane will remain closed as crews work to clear the scene. It is unclear at this time how many cars were involved in the crash and if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Stay updated on-air and on WJHL.com.