Traffic Alert: Crash on 11W near Bay Side Drive closes all lanes in area Tuesday morning

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Hawkins County Rescue Squad warned drivers Tuesday morning that a single-vehicle crash near Clouds Creek Bridge has closed all lanes on 11W in the area as responders work to extricate a person trapped in the vehicle.

According to first responders, a vehicle left the roadway of 11W before going over Clouds Creek Bridge near Bay Side Drive.

Both east and westbound traffic on 11W in the area are being redirected to Old Highway 11W.

The Multi-Jurisdictional Rope Rescue Team has been called to the scene, and several agencies have responded as of 7:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay updated on-air and on WJHL.com.