TRAFFIC ALERT: Covered Bridge Celebration to shut down roads June 13-15

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The annual Covered Bridge Celebration begins on Friday, June 14. The festivities will be in downtown Elizabethton and will cause traffic changes in the area surrounding it.

According to a release from the Elizabethton Police Department, the following roads will be closed:

– East Elk Avenue from South Sycamore to Highway 19E

– Riverside Drive from East E Street to Hattie Avenue

– Academy Street from 2nd Street to East Elk Avenue

– Main Street from 2nd Street to Third Street

Special events during the celebration will also cause other closures and diversions throughout the weekend.

The two-day festival will feature music, food, vendors, and kids activities. A ribbon-cutting at the new Riverside Taphouse will take place at 4 p.m. Friday.

Saturday’s events include a cruise-in, 5K race, community yard sale, and Little Hillbilly Contest.

Click here to see more information about the celebration.

The celebration will end Saturday night.