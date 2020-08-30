TRAFFIC ALERT: Construction to affect traffic on I-26 W at Exit 17 starting Sunday night thru Sept. 9

BOONES CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) – Motorists traveling west on Interstate 26 (toward Kingsport) at Exit 17 should expect construction to affect traffic for the next two weeks, according to a Tennessee Department of Transportation official.

Starting Sunday night, TDOT Community Relations Officer Mark Nagi explained that traffic exiting I-26 West at Exit 17 will not be allowed to turn left onto State Route 354 (Boones Creek Road) southbound. He said all traffic will be required to turn right onto State Route 354 northbound.

The goal is to allow crews to install sewer and water lines along Boones Creek Road, Nagi said. The traffic is expected to be impacted through Wednesday, September 9.

— Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) August 28, 2020

Two detour routes are available for motorists:

I-26 West to Exit 19, then a right turn onto SR 381 (State of Franklin Road) to SR 36 westbound (Roan Street) to SR 354 southbound. I-26 West to Exit 17, then a right turn onto SR 354 northbound, then a right turn onto Old Grey Station Road, then a left turn onto SR 36 westbound (Roan Street) and then a left turn onto SR 354 southbound.

— Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) August 28, 2020

Motorists are advised to use “extreme caution” in this area as workers will be present, he wrote.