(WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) announced Wednesday that construction on SR 93 near the Sullivan/Washington county line will temporarily close the road between Morgan Lane and Baileyton Road (Horton Highway).

Beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, SR 93 will be closed in both directions between Morgan Lane and Baileyton Highway for one hour. Another hour-long closure will occur at 12:30 p.m. that day as crews clear the roadway of debris and make repairs.

I-18 and 1-26 will serve as detours. This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions.