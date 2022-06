ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Construction on exit 17 on Interstate 81 in Abingdon will continue, with new lane closures coming soon.

New lane closures will begin on Monday at 8 p.m. and continue through 6 a.m. on Friday.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) asks drivers to find alternate routes through the area to avoid backups on the interstate.