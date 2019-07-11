UPDATE: Lanes reopened on US 11 W near Gibson Mill Rd. after hit-and-run

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — No injuries were reported after a hit-and-run crash on US 11 West.

Officials with the Kingsport Police Department confirmed that only property damage was dealt and the driver that left after the crash has not yet been identified.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol Fall Branch tweeted saying all lanes were back open and clear.

All Lanes Back Open and clear🚨🚨🚨🚨

Thank y’all for being patient, moving over, and slowing down for the officers!!👏👏👏Bless Y’all!!!! pic.twitter.com/hImOmRnGWP — THPFallBranch (@THPFallBranch) July 11, 2019

According to a tweet from the Tennessee Highway Patrol Fall Branch, the crash occurred near Gibson Mill Rd.

A broken down commercial motor vehicle was also broken down in the middle lane of US 11 W northbound.

THP Fall Branch thanked drivers for their patience during traffic.