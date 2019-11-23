TRAFFIC ALERT: Carter Co. drivers beware of road closures

CARTER COUNTY (WJHL) – We have a traffic alert to pass along for Carter County drivers. Part of State Route 91 will be closed Saturday.

Crews will replace a drainage structure near the Johnson County line, not far from Shady Valley. The road closure began at 7 a.m. Saturday.

State Route 91 is expected to reopen at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Now to another project in the county, a long-time road-widening project is starting to pick up traction.

Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said right-of-way work is now underway in Elizabethton, including the demolition of a Shell gas station on E. Elk Ave.

The specifics of the project include resurfacing and restriping the existing five-lane section and reconstructing the four-lane section to five.

The overall project is four miles long and will go from State Route 67 to State Route 37, estimated to go from Grindstaff Motors to Food City. Construction is expected to start next summer.