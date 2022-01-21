Traffic Alert: Bristol police responding to serious crash on 11W near Pinnacle

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Drivers are advised to find an alternate route Friday morning following a serious crash involving injuries on Highway 11-W eastbound near Pinnacle Parkway.

Bristol, Tennessee leaders said drivers should expect delays while traveling through the area heading toward town.

Bristol, Tennessee Police Chief Matt Austin told News Channel 11 the department responded to the scene shortly before 7 a.m.

Traffic is being directed around the scene. Check out the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Smartway Map for live traffic updates and road conditions.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is not working the accident.

No other details have been released at this time. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.