Traffic Alert: Authorities warn drivers to avoid certain areas in Tri-Cities as snow continues to fall

(WJHL) — As inclement weather persists throughout the region, authorities are warning drivers to avoid certain areas as snow continues to fall.

News Channel 11 has compiled a list of areas and their status as the region wakes up to return to work on Monday.

VIRGINIA

Virginia Department of Transportation spokesperson Michelle Earl said the most significant accumulations occurred north of Marion on I-81 in Wythe County and I-77 in Wythe and Bland counties.

Tennessee

Area authorities have provided updates regarding road conditions throughout Northeast Tennessee, which are available below.

Carter County

According to county dispatch, snow has covered county roads, and trucks are out working to clear roadways Monday morning.

The city of Elizabethton was described as slushy but passable, with no current road closures amid the inclement weather.

Greene County

Road Superintendent Kevin Swatsell advised there are several roads covered in snow near the mountainous areas of the county. There are 16 plow trucks and salt trucks working to make roadways safe for travelers.

The community is asked to avoid driving if possible as crews work to clear the area. Officials also warn of black ice as temperatures continue to drop.

Hawkins County

According to Hawkins County dispatch, there are no road closures as of 8 a.m. Roads are slick and slushy in certain areas.

Sullivan County

Scott Murray with the Highway Department told News Channel 11 that John B. Dennis and other highly trafficked areas are clear. Other areas near Hickory Tree are slushy but travelable. Kingsport-area roads remain clear.

Unicoi County

Authorities in Unicoi County are warning motorists to avoid I-26 near Sam’s Gap as snow piles over the interstate.

Unicoi County Emergency Management Director posted on Facebook that there are approximately 20 cars off the roadway, along with 10 tractor-trailers stuck in the snow near the 53 and 54 mile markers.

Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Sgt. Nathan Hall told News Channel 11 that the agency urges drivers to find an alternate route, as the area will not be clear until after 9 a.m.

Washington County, Tennessee

In addition, Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff Keith Sexton said the southern portion of the county has accumulated snow fall and advises travelers to avoid driving if possible.

Highway Commissioner John Deakins said the Southeast part of Washington County should be avoided, with 45 snow plows working to clear the roadways.