Traffic Alert: All southbound lanes on I-81 near mile marker 19 closed due to tractor-trailer crash

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Drivers traveling on I-81 south are advised to find an alternate route Thursday morning following a tractor-trailer crash near mile marker 20.5.

A Greene County EMA spokesperson told News Channel 11 that a tractor-trailer carrying 44,000 lb. of batteries overturned in both southbound lanes.

According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the truck was traveling south on I-81 at 5 a.m. when it ran off the road and traveled up an embankment. The vehicle then turned back counterclockwise as it attempted to re-enter the roadway.

While re-entering the roadway, the tractor-trailer rolled on its side and hit a guard rail, coming to a rest laying across the southbound lanes.

Crews are working to clear the scene and are rerouting drivers off the southbound interstate at Exit 23 to 11-E through Bulls Gap. The southbound lanes are expected to remain closed for several hours.

The driver of the tractor-trailer received medical attention at the scene, but is otherwise uninjured, according to the THP report.

Responding agencies include the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department, Greene County EMS, Greene County HAZMAT, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Tennessee Department of Transportation.

