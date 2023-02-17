ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Two roads in Abingdon are closed on Friday morning due to rainfall.

According to the Abingdon Police Department (APD), East Main Street from Deadmore Street to Tanner Street is closed and Deadmore Street from Valley Street to East Main Street is closed due to rainfall and flooding impacting the area.

The roads will be closed until further notice, the APD stated.

The latest Storm Team 11 forecast calls for steady rains ending mid-morning for the area.