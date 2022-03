BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A water line break in downtown Bristol may affect community members’ Monday morning travel route.

According to a post from city leaders, the 900 block of West State Street will be closed as city crews work to repair the lines.

City officials advised drivers to find an alternate route. An estimated time for the completion of the repair was not disclosed.

