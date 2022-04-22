ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A traffic accident at the intersection of Broad Street and West Elk Avenue is affecting Elizabethton traffic.

According to Carter County dispatch, the crash at the intersection occurred Friday afternoon and authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Dispatchers added that it is likely traffic will be tied up for a significant amount of time.

News Channel 11 has sent a crew to the scene of the accident and will bring you more updates as information is available.