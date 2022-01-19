Traditional snow day swapped out for virtual learning in some SWVA districts

TRI-CITIES (Va./Tenn.) – Snow has impacted much of the region, causing some schools to alter schedules. Some in Southwest Virginia used a tool obtained through the pandemic to continue class even though students weren’t able to attend in person.

Several Southwest Virginia school districts opted to have a virtual learning day Wednesday instead of taking a traditional snow day, missing out on valuable academic time.

One of those districts was Norton City Schools.

Superintendent Gina Wohlford said that there are some concerns when switching to virtual learning even just for the day, as teachers don’t always know the circumstances of supervision at home.

She said that students being able to have constant access to their education was still a major pro.

“Overall, I think it has been a better option than just having several days in a row of no instruction or no review,” Wohlford said. “We do try to think about that as well in regards to – it’s a lot of times – it’s just review of things that they cover, especially if it’s towards the end of the week. So we’re not introducing new material online or through a packet. It’s more of a review setting.”

She added that teachers and administrative staff are made available to students throughout the hours of a regular school day, so even though it’s virtual, students should still gain the full educational experience.

Wohlford said Norton City Schools has only used three of its 10 allotted virtual “snow days” so far, and the school system still provides lunches to those who opt-in for it.

Lee County Schools Superintendent Brian Dean told News Channel 11 his district also opted to offer virtual learning on what would have been a traditional snow day.

“Well, it just keeps the continuity of learning going,” Dean said. “We’re able to keep those kids engaged on those snow days, or what used to be called a snow day. But now we can use Google Classroom or Canvas and keep the lessons going. We don’t lose those instructional days or hours due to snow.”

The Virginia General Assembly changed the state code to allow 10 unscheduled remote school days that are not built into a school district’s academic calendar. These virtual learning days are intended to be used in circumstances where inclement weather inhibits travel.

“I think it came out of the pandemic, but it’s really it’s helped us because the students are now used to doing virtual because of the pandemic and they’re easier to get them engaged and get them to do the work on these snow days,” Dean said.

He explained that some students depend on the school system for meals during the day and that snow days sometimes interrupt that service, but he said Lee County Schools still offered meals this week.

“We can provide the meal ahead of time if we call it early, or we can provide meals for them to pick up at the school on days that we can’t run the buses and have to call one of these virtual days for inclement weather,” Dean said.

He added that a few students in his rural Southwest Virginia county do not have internet access.

“What they’re able to do is to download their work on the Chromebook before they leave when they’re getting snow. So they can do that, or if they can get out, they can go to any of the schools and use the Wi-Fi to download their assignments and get it that way, and they can do it without internet access at home,” he said.

One district that opted not to have a virtual snow day was Bristol, Virginia Public Schools. Superintendent Keith Perrigan said the district will use up its allotted snow days before considering the switch to virtual.

“Throughout the last two years and dealing with the pandemic, what we found is that in-person instruction is the far better form of instruction for a majority of our students. And we have a small group of students who are taking some virtual classes, but most of our students learn better whenever they’re in person,” he said.

He explained that the school system does have a plan in place in the event that the district runs out of snow days and too much academic time is lost.

“If we get to the point where we’re missing a lot of days because of snow, we do have a plan to implement virtual learning days. However, we’re doing our very best to avoid that. If we have to start adding a lot of additional days to the end of the year and that causes us to go into summer, we would certainly implement what we call a WRAP day. But we’re doing our very best to prevent that because we know that our students learn best when they’re sitting in their classrooms in front of their teachers,” Perrigan said.

Perrigan added that he remains nostalgic about snow days as a child and said he hopes the students of his district have good, clean fun while enjoying the snow.

“Our kids and staff have dealt with so much hardship during the pandemic. And you know, one of the few joys that all students have with school is the prospect of a snow day. And so we’re going to continue to provide that joy when we can. If we end up providing too much joy, and we have to implement the virtual snow days we will,” Perrigan said.

He added that the district does not typically enjoy too many snow days a year.

“Our city crews here in the city of Bristol, Virginia do a great job of getting the roads clear, and so we traditionally have not had a lot of snow days anyway, and so hopefully this winter will hold true with that same result that we’ve had in the past,” Perrigan said.

Meanwhile, in Tennessee, schools cannot implement a virtual learning day since the governor allowed the state of emergency to expire.

According to a statement from the Tennessee Department of Education, ” the regulatory provision that allowed school districts to offer instruction via hybrid and/or virtual formats last year came from the state board’s emergency Continuous Learning Plan (CLP) rule. In short, this rule allowed LEAs to offer their instruction in non-traditional manners while still recording student attendance (generating BEP dollars) so long as they did so in accordance with state law, state board rules, and an approved CLP that they had on file with the department. In April, the state board approved a permanent iteration of their Continuous Learning Plan rule that revised this process. These rules are effective as of July 21, 2021.”

Per the department, Tennessee schools would only be able to offer instruction via a hybrid and/or virtual format while still recording student attendance through the implementation of a CLP if all of the following conditions are met:

“The governor or the governor’s designee has declared a state of emergency or a disaster declaration via executive order or proclamation or by the activation of the Tennessee Emergency Management Plan pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated Title 58, the disaster or declared state of emergency disrupts the traditional operations of the public charter school or one (1) or more schools within the LEA, the LEA or Public Charter School provides notice to the Department of intent to implement the CLP, including the justification for implementation, and the Department grants permission for the LEA or Public Charter School to implement its approved CLP.

In the event of a Governor-declared state of emergency impacting schools, in accordance with the rule, a district would need to review the district’s CLP, determine if any updates need to be made, and submit a formal notice to the department that the district intends to implement the CLP that includes the previous CLP with any revisions made. The department would then have to approve.”