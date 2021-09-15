THP: Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash in Carter Co.

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was flown to a nearby hospital after a crash involving a motorcyle and tractor-trailer on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident has prompted the closure of Highway 321 eastbound, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol, who is investigating the crash, the motorcyclist was airlifted to the Johnson City Medical Center. The exact conditions of the parties involved are still unknown.

Dispatchers with the Carter Co. emergency communications district told News Channel 11 the crash occured at in a steep curve between 5335 and 5456 Hwy 321.

You can check the state of traffic on the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map.

News Channel 11 has a crew on the scene.