GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A flipped tractor-trailer closed all eastbound lanes of I-26 near Boones Creek on Thursday.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) first reported the crash near mile marker 16 just before exit 17 at 11:58 a.m., according to its live SmartWay map.

Washington County emergency officials say it is unknown how long it will take to reopen the lanes. TDOT reports congestion beginning near Exit 13 for Bobby Hicks Highway as of 12:11 p.m. No further details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. News Channel 11 will provide updates as we receive them.