ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reports that a tractor-trailer rollover crash stalled traffic on Interstate 81 south near Abingdon on Sunday evening.

VDOT’s 511 Traffic Map shows the crash took place at around mile marker 16.1. As of 5:45 p.m., all southbound lanes were closed.

More information and real-time traffic can be viewed on VDOT’s map at 511virginia.org.