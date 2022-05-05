KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Drivers on Interstate 81 South were hindered by an overturned tractor-trailer at the Interstate 26 interchange.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map, around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, a vehicle overturned on the exit ramp from I-81 South onto I-26 East. As of 5:30 p.m., traffic cameras show crews still on the scene and the vehicle still overturned.

The Kingsport Police Department issued a traffic alert for the area, reporting it as a crash with injuries.

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

News Channel 11 has a crew on the scene.

As of 5:30 p.m., traffic is flowing faster on I-81 South, but vehicles attempting to get onto I-26 West will still need to use other routes as crews work along the ramp.