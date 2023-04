WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police report that a tractor-trailer overturned on I-81 Saturday morning.

According to a release from the VSP, that tractor-trailer was going north on I-81 when it overturned “in the travel lanes onto its side” at mile marker 8.

There were no injuries reported from the incident and crews worked to bring the trailer upright and clear debris and the damaged vehicle.