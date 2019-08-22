LIVE NOW /
Tractor-trailer overturns on I-81 in SWVA, traffic delays reported

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Photo: WJHL

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Traffic was down to one lane on Interstate 81 South in Washington County, Virginia just before noon Thursday after a tractor-trailer accident.

According to the VDOT Virginia 511 web map, the accident happened at mile marker 20.5 on Interstate 81.

Photo: WJHL

That map was last updated at 11:37 a.m. and said the following:

” On I-81 at mile marker 20.5 in the County of Washington, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer accident. The South right lane and right shoulder are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 2.0 miles.”

VDOT Virginia 511

