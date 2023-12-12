KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A tractor-trailer driver was injured in a rollover crash Tuesday on Interstate 26, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The tractor-trailer driver was traveling east on I-26 when he took Exit 8A at the interchange with I-81 and ran off the side of the exit ramp, according to a highway patrol crash report.

(Photo: WJHL)

The tractor-trailer overturned onto the driver’s side before overturning again and coming to rest on its passenger side.

The driver, identified as a 60-year-old Tennessee man, was listed as injured in the report, but the extent of his injuries remains unclear.