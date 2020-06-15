Breaking News
Tractor-trailer overturns on I-26 in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — An overturned tractor-trailer is causing traffic problems along a stretch of interstate in Kingsport.

The crash happened Monday evening on I-26 east at mile marker seven, between the Rock Springs Road exit and the I-81 interchange.

Kingsport police say there were no significant injuries.

Both eastbound lanes were still closed as of 7:40 p.m. Eastbound traffic is being diverted off the interstate at exit six, the Rock Springs Road exit.

It is unclear how long the interstate will remain closed.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

