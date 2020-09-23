Tractor trailer hauling coal crashes on Buchanan County highway Tuesday evening

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A tractor trailer carrying coal crashed on U.S. Highway 460 in Buchanan County on Tuesday, spilling coal across the roadway.

According to a post from Oakwood Fire and Rescue, the crash occurred around 5 p.m. near Contrary Creek Road.

The post says eastbound lanes of the highway were covered with spilled coal.

No one was injured in the crash, according to Oakwood Fire and Rescue.

The scene was cleared at 9:30 p.m.

During the incident, westbound traffic was halted for a long period of time.