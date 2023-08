ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A tractor-trailer fire has traffic backed up Sunday afternoon on Interstate 81 northbound in Washington County, Virginia.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) 511 web map, the fire happened near mile marker 16.5 on the northbound right shoulder.

The map shows as of 5 p.m., all northbound lanes are closed and backups are at least 1.5 miles.