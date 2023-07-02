ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A tractor-trailer reportedly left Interstate 26 and crashed into a home in Erwin on Sunday morning, according to Erwin Police Chief Regan Tilson.

Tilson told News Channel 11 that as of 10:08 a.m., the scene near Rex Lewis Lane was still active and in what he called ongoing “rescue operations”.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) and is awaiting a crash report. Our crews at the scene observed a medical helicopter land on a baseball field near the home.

Photos: WJHL





No confirmation regarding injuries, cause for the crash or number of occupants in the home has not been provided.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.