Tractor-trailer crashes into guardrail on 11W in Mount Carmel

MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say no one was injured when a tractor-trailer crashed on US 11W in Mount Carmel on Friday evening.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says the tractor-trailer was traveling north on 11W when it went off the left side of the road, entered the median, and struck a guardrail around 6 p.m.

The driver was not injured according to THP.

Mount Carmel Police Chief Ken Lunceford says the tractor-trailer was carrying empty pallets.

THP cited the driver for not exercising due care.

