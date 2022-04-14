(WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) continues to investigate a single-vehicle crash in Wythe County that left a Bristol, Tennessee man dead.

According to a release from VSP, a 1995 Volvo tractor-trailer was traveling north on I-81 near mile marker 60 early Wednesday morning when it ran off the left side of the road and hit an embankment, causing it to overturn.

When VSP responded to the wreck at 12:23 a.m., officers pronounced the driver, identified as Gerald R. Camper, Jr., 40, dead at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt, according to reports.

No further details regarding the incident have been released at this time.