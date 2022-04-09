TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – A tractor-trailer caught fire on Interstate 81 on Saturday.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Fall Branch division posted the video of the burning truck on Twitter accompanied by a warning telling drivers to stay away from tires during a vehicle fire.

In the video, you can see and hear a tire exploding while the truck is burning.

According to a report from the THP, a Freightliner with a loaded trailer was traveling down the Interstate when an engine fire began. The driver was able to pull over to the side of the highway and attempt to extinguish the fire.

The driver was uninjured but the truck was completely destroyed and the trailer had damage from the heat.