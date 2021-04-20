Tractor-trailer carrying plastic coat hangers catches fire on I-81 in Washington County, Va. Monday night

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A tractor-trailer hauling coat hangers went up in flames Monday night on Interstate 81 South.

According to a post from Glade Spring Volunteer Fire Department Station 13, the fire occurred near the 28 mile marker.

Crews were reportedly called to the scene at 11:33 p.m. and found both the tractor and trailer unit “fully involved with fire.”

The post states all southbound traffic on the interstate was halted due to the smoke, fire and threat to a nearby wooded area.

Meadowview Fire Department was called for assistance containing the fire.

“It was determined that the trailer was fully loaded with plastic coat hangers,” according to the post.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Ricky Stumbo of GSVFD, there were no injuries reported.

Photo: Seth Sparks

Photo: Seth Sparks

Photo: Seth Sparks

Stumbo reported the driver told officials that an engine malfunction was reportedly the cause of the fire.

As of 3:56 a.m., GSVFD was unable to say when the removal of the vehicle from the interstate would be finished. Crews reported around 1 a.m. that they would be on the scene clearing debris for several hours, and morning drivers should consider alternate routes.

The following departments assisted at the scene:

Glade Spring Volunteer Fire Department

Richardson Ambulance Service

Meadowview Fire Department

Virginia State Police