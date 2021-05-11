Track gas prices in your zip code using this tool

(WJHL) – Gas prices have been increasing recently, but there is a tool you can use to find the best deals on gasoline in your area.

GasBuddy tracks gas prices based upon zip codes.

To use the tool, click here and enter your zip code. You can then view gas prices using either your zip code or city.

Users can also filter results based on fuel type, payment method and station brands.

As of Tuesday morning, Sam’s Club off North State of Franklin Road by Interstate 26 had a regular gas price of $2.50 per gallon. The Murphy USA gas stations on Browns Mill Road and West Market Street each had gas for $2.56.

In Kingsport, Murphy Express on Fort Henry Drive had regular gas for $2.59 per gallon.

It’s important to note that gas prices fluctuate often, so be sure to check the time on GasBuddy that those prices were last updated.

AAA told News Channel 11 on Monday that the ransomware attack and subsequent shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline can lead to a hike in gas prices in states serviced by the pipeline.

In North Carolina, Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency to allow for more fuel transportation flexibility following the pipeline incident.