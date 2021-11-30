Toys for Tats: Pioneer Tattoo Company to exchange $50 certificates for donated toys

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Pioneer Tattoo Company announced that community members can stop by the tattoo shop in Elizabethton this holiday season to trade a donated toy for a $50 gift certificate toward any tattoo.

According to a post from the company, those who drop off a toy valued at $20-25 will in return receive a gift certificate for $50. This will last from Dec. 4 until Dec. 11.

Toys should be dropped off during normal business hours.

These toys will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton, and the offer is limited to one per person.