Toys distributed to local organizations in Johnia Berry Toy Drive

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Thousands of toys were distributed to local organizations on Friday as part of the annual Johnia Berry Toy Drive.

Mountains of toys awaited representatives of local organizations after a month of collecting everything from stuffed animals to dolls to games.

Friday also marked 15 years since Johnia Berry was murdered. Johnia was 21 years old when she was killed in her apartment.

Her mother organized the toy drive following her death. In her honor, hundreds of toys will be distributed to local children in need.

RELATED » Volunteers prepare for Johnia Berry Toy Drive distribution