Towne Acres Elementary named 2021 National Blue Ribbon School

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One area school was recognized on Sept. 21 as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2021.

Johnson City School’s Towne Acres Elementary School was one of six Tennessee schools to earn the honor — only 325 schools across the nation are listed as annual National Blue Ribbon Schools.

A press release from the United States Department of Education described Blue Ribbon honors as awards that are based on schools’ academic performances and achievements.

“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional and mental health needs.

“In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”

The National Blue Ribbon award has reached its 39th year, the press release said, and only the country’s top schools are recognized.

The U.S. Department of Education uses one of the two following criteria to award the title:

Exemplary High-Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests. Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.

Other Tennessee schools to achieve Blue Ribbon recognization included the following: