Town PIO: Marion fire crews battling house fire after calls of shots fired at home

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – Firefighters in Marion, Virginia are battling a house fire after first responders were called about shots fired at the home.

According to Public Information Officer for the Town of Marion Ken Heath, Marion Fire-EMS was called to the home in the 200 block of North Chestnut Street just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

A caller told responders there had been a “possible fight with shots fired and a structure fire at the residence,” according to Heath.

When firefighters arrived, they found the home fully involved with flames visible.

As of 5 a.m., Marion Fire-EMS is still working to put out the fire.

The Marion Police Department has requested the Virginia State Police’s assistance in investigating the fire, according to Heath.

Heath says Marion PD is expected to release more details later.

News Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene.