Town officials announce string of ‘Christmas in Olde Jonesborough’ events

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Jonesborough is getting into the Christmas spirit with several Christmas-themed events already planned.

First will be the ‘Whoville’ event, where visitors can dress up as a character from Whoville and receive a “Grinch treat.” The Grinch and other characters will also be making an appearance. This event will take place on Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The following Saturday, Dec. 4, you can catch a Christmas movie in the Lollipop Shop, which is located in downtown Jonesborough. According to a release from Jonesborough, the movie will be playing continuously from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In addition, there will also be several readings of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at the Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum. The reading will be about 35 to 40 minutes in length and take place at 11:45 a.m., 12:30, 1:15, 2:00 and 2:45 p.m.

